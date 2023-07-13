Retail Money-Market Inflows Continue As Fed Bank Bailout Facility Usage Rises Again
After the prior week's big inflow, money-market funds saw $20.3 billion of OUTFLOWS in the last week, still hovering very close to record highs...
Source: Bloomberg
The outflow was dominated by institutional funds (pulling down $25.6 billion, presumably to buy NVDA calls), while retail funds saw the 12th straight weekly inflow...
That was the biggest weekly outflow since April 19th (tax-withdrawals), but money-market assets and bank deposits remain decoupled over the last few weeks...
The Fed's balance sheet remains below the pre-SVB spike, shrinking only $1.4 billion last week, but back at the lowest level since Aug 2021
As far as QT is concerned, it slowed dramatically last week with The Fed selling a mere $2.1 billion...
Usage of The Fed's Bank Term Funding Program facility increased on the week...
The breakdown from The Fed's H.4.1 table...
QT: Basically unch
Discount window: down $0.7BN to $2.7BN
BTFP: up $0.4BN to $102.3BN, new record
Other credit extensions (FDIC loans): down $2.3BN to $162.4BN
And the US equity market continues to decouple higher from the declining trend in bank reserves at The Fed...
Finally, after all the big banks passed the stress test with flying colors, we remind readers that banks have 8 months left under the original 12-month BTFP Fed bailout program to find a way to stabilize their balance sheets.
Not only have they failed to do so, usage of the BTFP facility remains near record highs. On the bright side, yields are falling, so MTM losses don't look so bad.