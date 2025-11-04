print-icon
Retail Tesla Investors Rage At Charles Schwab For Refusing To Back Musk's Pay Package

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tesla shareholders will vote Thursday on whether to approve Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package, a 10-year performance plan tied to several milestones. Norway's $2.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund will vote "No" on the proposal. The package would only unlock if Musk lifts Tesla's market value from $1.4 trillion to $8.5 trillion, which hinges on the deployment of humanoid robots, autonomous vehicles, AI, and other advanced technologies expected to dominate the 2030s.

Our focus shifts to X, where Tesla investors who are Charles Schwab customers are staging a revolt against the brokerage house that is reportedly planning to vote "No."  

A viral post, viewed more than 3 million times, by Tesla investor "Jason DeBolt" warned Schwab:

Here's why this is urgent: At least 6 of your ETF funds (around 7 million $TSLA shares) voted against Tesla's board, and my 240,000+ Tesla investor followers are asking why Schwab would oppose one of the most successful corporate boards in history. Many of my followers are Schwab clients holding more shares than me (45,000 or more).

As a custodian of ETF shares, your fiduciary duty is to vote in shareholders' best interests. For a board that has delivered extraordinary returns, voting against their recommendations doesn't align with retail investors, Tesla employees, or the leadership we invested to support.

If Schwab's proxy voting policies don't reflect shareholder interests, my followers and I will move our collective tens of millions in $TSLA shares (or possibly hundreds of millions) to a broker that does, via account transfer as soon as this week. I'm not making empty threats - I am ready to move my shares now. The Tesla investor community is engaged and ready to act as well. 

"I can't in good conscience stay with a brokerage that votes against this CEO Performance Award plan that is in my view clearly in shareholders' best interests. I join @jasondebolt in saying that voting against the recommendations of a board that has delivered extraordinary returns is out of step with retail investors, Tesla employees, and the leadership we invested in to support," Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt wrote on X. The post was hearted by Musk.

Retail investors rage at Schwab: 

FAFO Charles Schwab. 

