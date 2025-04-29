Return To RFK: Washington Commanders Leave Maryland For New $3.7 Billion D.C. Stadium

The Washington Commanders are officially returning to Washington, D.C., after securing a $3.7 billion deal to redevelop the RFK Stadium site, according to DC News Now. Announced Monday, the agreement ends months of negotiations between city leaders and the team’s ownership.

The project will transform the area into a modern stadium complex surrounded by restaurants, hotels, housing, and green space.

"As a native Washingtonian who grew up three blocks from RFK stadium, I’m actually happy that the team is moving back to those hallowed grounds," said Landover resident Frank Marshall.

The move marks the end of the Commanders' decades-long stay at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Maryland officials, including Gov. Wes Moore (D), had tried to keep the team by proposing a major redevelopment plan but prepared for the possibility of the team’s departure. "Our priority has always been ensuring that the Landover community will see a transformative new development in the years ahead, regardless of the stadium decision," Moore said.

The report says that an earlier memorandum of understanding ensures the Commanders will oversee demolition of the old stadium and maintain the property until it is redeveloped. "We’re looking at different proposals around mixed-use developments, also we’re looking at other sports venues that could potentially go there," said Prince George’s County Council Chair Ed Burroughs III.

Moore emphasized that Maryland’s leaders will work closely to guarantee the site is revitalized and the community benefits: "In other words, we will not be left with another RFK Stadium."

The D.C. Council must still approve the new stadium plan this summer. Construction at the RFK site is expected to begin in late 2026.

