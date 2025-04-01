Rolling Risk: Unvetted Migrants Behind The Wheel Of Big Rigs Threaten US Safety & Security

Leaders of a trucking advocacy group are sounding the alarm, claiming that the American Trucking Association (ATA) advised the federal government during the Biden-Harris administration to issue hundreds of thousands of non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to non-citizens—many of whom reportedly cannot read or write English. Many of these unvetted migrants were funneled into the long-haul trucking sector, which poses national security and public safety risks.

Harvey Beech, a co-founder of American Truckers United (ATU), addressed lawmakers in Arkansas earlier on Monday, warning about migrant truck drivers on the state's highways—and nationwide.

ATU commented on Beech's address to Arkansas lawmakers, stating:

Arkansas Trucking Association's full-on backing of the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan is the REAL reason we're seeing a flood of non-citizen truck drivers on Arkansas highways! He's not holding back—this move has unleashed chaos, and HB1745? It's doing NOTHING to pump the brakes! Are we just handing over our roadways to Non-Citizens? Sound off below and spread this like wildfire—America needs to know

The National Transportation Research Board recently ranked Arkansas fourth for fatalities involving large trucks. Earlier this month in Texas, a migrant truck driver killed five people and injured 12 others.

Advocacy Group Calls For US Probe On Non-English Speaking Migrant Truck Drivers After Deadly Austin Crash https://t.co/453papF7Pg — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 19, 2025

Non-Citizen Trucker Kills Colorado’s Scott Miller. Widow Deann Demands Immigration & Trucking Overhaul! pic.twitter.com/QtVZy6ApDZ — American Truckers (@atutruckers) April 1, 2025

ATU co-founder Beech and another co-founder, Shannon Everett, provided more color about their fight at the Arkansas State Capitol Building to get non-domiciled CDLs off America's highways.

Update on Arkansas Trucking Battle pic.twitter.com/7qCgzQpzYx — American Truckers (@atutruckers) March 31, 2025

ATU Everett also warned Arkansas lawmakers how non-English speaking migrants pose a significant danger to all Americans.

An ATU representative exposed how the Arkansas Trucking Association’s bill claims to crack down on foreign and non-domicile CDLs—but its really a smokescreen to protect the loopholes letting them flood our roads. This is a betrayal of American Truckers! Watch and decide for… pic.twitter.com/2Y1YVJ0RUy — American Truckers (@atutruckers) April 1, 2025

Flooding the nation with non-English-speaking migrants holding non-domiciled CDLs and operating 80,000-pound semi-trucks poses a serious national security and public safety risk.