Rothschild Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With "At Least Six" Woman Spanning Three Decades

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, one of the world’s most renowned financiers, has been accused of abusing his position at NM Rothschild to sexually harass and assault female colleagues, according to The Guardian.

Several women, speaking anonymously to The Guardian, claim he engaged in serious misconduct in the mid to late 1990s. They say they felt unable to come forward while he was alive due to his influence within the bank and British establishment. The allegations have surfaced two years after his death. Bloomberg wrote that "at least six" women have alleged sexual misconduct over 3 decades, including oral rape, forced kissing, and groping. These incidents reportedly took place before and after his retirement as chairman of N.M. Rothschild & Sons in 2004.

De Rothschild, who chaired NM Rothschild for over 20 years and served on the boards of The Economist and The Daily Telegraph's parent company, was known for his autocratic leadership. Knighted in 1989, he also advised Queen Elizabeth II and accompanied her to Royal Ascot races.

The allegations, dating back to the mid and late 1990s, raise broader questions about the working culture for women within the Rothschild banking empire, which spans wealth advisory and investment banking services. Despite being historical, multiple sources claim his behavior persisted for years without consequence.

The Guardian writes that sources allege that Rothschild targeted junior staff, lavishing them with attention before engaging in inappropriate and abusive behavior. Incidents reportedly took place in NM Rothschild’s former London offices on St Swithin’s Lane, where the bank had been based since 1809.

The allegations include serious sexual assaults. One woman claims he violently attacked her when she was a young employee. Another alleges he groped her under her clothing, while a third says she was forced to perform a sex act on him as he sat at his desk.

These claims, dating to the mid and late 1990s, were presented to Rothschild & Co’s lawyers, who stated that an initial records review found “nothing” but provided no further comment. The Rothschild family, also contacted via the same lawyers, did not respond.

The Guardian also inquired about the bank’s past and present handling of sexual misconduct complaints, but received no further clarification. The bank forced Rothschild out in 2003 after an internal complaint of sexual assault but did not publicly disclose the reason. He left with his reputation intact and was later praised by world leaders, including Bill Clinton, Bloomberg added.

The report says he lured women with promises of career support, presenting himself as a sponsor in financial services. He would summon them to his office under the pretense of work-related tasks before harassing or assaulting them. Those who voiced concerns were allegedly dismissed, often with payouts in exchange for silence. A source described the bank as “his kingdom,” where staff turnover was high, and settlements were known but unspoken.

Lawyers for the banking group said: "We deal with any complaint quickly and decisively. We prize the culture we have developed over the years and there is no place for such behaviour in our culture. If any inappropriate behaviour is alleged, including sexual misconduct, we seek to establish exactly what has happened. Whilst a formal complaint may not always be made, we investigate allegations of behaviour that falls below our standards.”