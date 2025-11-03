Having Solved All Other Problems, Philly Passes Bill To Charge 10 Cent Fee On Paper Bags

Straws, soda, now paper bags. Is there anything batshit insane Democratic government officials don't want to tax or micromanage?

In Philadelphia, that answer is apparently 'no', according to 6ABC.

While drug ravaged Kensington remains an issue, homeless people litter the streets and violent crime remains a problem, Philadelphia’s City Council just voted 10–5 for a truly groundbreaking idea (eye roll): charging 10 cents per paper bag.

The bill is now on Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk, and she hasn’t said if she’ll sign it.

The fee would hit grocery stores and retailers alike, though bags without handles—like the ones from food trucks—get a free pass. Officials say it’s all about reducing waste and nudging people toward reusable bags.

This follows the city’s plastic bag ban from 2021, because apparently lugging your own bags wasn’t inconvenient enough already.

No word on whether or not DA Larry Krasner will supports the idea, or if he still supports just cashless bail, instead of 'cashless bale'.

