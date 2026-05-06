Russia Calls On Foreign Embassies To Evacuate Diplomats From Ukrainian Capital

Russia is warning that the Ukrainian capital could face unprecedented aerial bombing, and is taking the somewhat unprecedented step of issuing evacuation orders for bystanders in Kiev.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it warned foreign diplomatic missions to evacuate staff from the Ukrainian capital ahead of a potential large-scale strike if Ukraine attempts to disrupt Russia's May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

via Associated Press

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, speaking in a video posted on Telegram, called on diplomats to take seriously a Defense Ministry warning issued Monday about retaliation in response to any Ukrainian attack linked to the commemorations and the Red Square parade.

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly urges the authorities of your country…to treat this statement with the utmost responsibility and ensure the timely evacuation from the city of Kyiv of the personnel of diplomatic and other representations in connection with the inevitability of a retaliatory strike on Kyiv by Russia’s Armed Forces," Zakharova said.

Zakharova charged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently made "aggressive and threatening statements" about disrupting the commemorations during Monday remarks at a European Political Community meeting in Armenia.

"Several EU countries were present," she said. "None of them reprimanded the ringleader of the Kyiv regime."

Here's what Zelensky had said:

"It will be the first time in many, many years they cannot afford military equipment and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square. This is telling."

Last year similar back-and-forth threats and rhetoric surrounded the lead-up to Russia's V-day celebrations, but little in the way of direct threats or hostile drone activity over Moscow materialized at the time.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry is urging foreign countries to ensure the evacuation of diplomats from Kyiv.



Russia will strike decision-making centers in Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts the May 9 parade. pic.twitter.com/G7YmNUm3Kf — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 6, 2026

At the moment, the warring countries have presented competing dates for ceasefire. Putin wants it to correspond with the major Russian holiday: May 8-9, while Zelensky had last week offered May 5-6, which has already come and gone.

Both sides have meanwhile continued attacking the other's vital energy sites, and in some cases this has left significant casualties and destruction.