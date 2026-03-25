Russia Launches Springtime Offensive On Ukraine, As "That Other War" Drags On

Just days after we reported that trilateral peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the Trump administration had been suspended - likely indefinitely - thanks to Washington's escalating involvement in the Iran war, Reuters is now confirming the inevitable: Moscow is pressing ahead with a fresh springtime offensive while Kiev scrambles to hold the line.

As we reported before, from the collapse of talks in Geneva and Miami to Putin's envoy shuttling back for what turned out to be fruitless charades, the Iran war has not only sucked up U.S. attention and air-defense munitions Ukraine desperately needs, but has also juiced Russian oil revenues at the worst possible moment for Kremlin planners.

According to the latest from Kiev, Ukraine's strategy now boils down to "building on recent tactical successes and battlefield innovations like mid-range strikes" to blunt the assault on the so-called Fortress Belt, the heavily fortified cluster of cities in Donetsk including Sloviansk (northern anchor), Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka. Russia, fresh off capturing nearly all of the key logistics hub at Pokrovsk this winter, has already launched a battalion-sized push northeast of Sloviansk and smaller probing attacks around the southern end of the belt. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and Finnish analysts at Black Bird Group are calling it exactly what it is: Moscow creating conditions for a broader offensive now that the ground has thawed.

Sloviansk authorities just ordered the compulsory evacuation of children as Russian forces sit a mere 20 km away — a grim sign the "deteriorating security situation" is no longer hypothetical. Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov boasted last week that the offensive is "underway in all directions," explicitly naming Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kostiantynivka as targets. Over the past four days alone, Ukrainian General Staff data shows Russia conducted more than 600 assaults across the front, with the heaviest concentration (163) near Pokrovsk.

This is precisely the momentum we highlighted in our March 17 piece, "Russia Touts Capture Of A Dozen Ukrainian Settlements In Opening Weeks Of March," where Gerasimov himself confirmed 12 settlements "liberated" in just two weeks, with street fighting already deep inside Kostiantynivka.

Ukraine's Counter-Narrative: Drones, Starlink Sabotage, And "Metrics"

Kyiv isn't exactly waving the white flag. Officials point to modest territorial gains last month - around 400 sq km in Zaporizhzhia, the first net positive since summer 2024 - aided in no small part by Elon Musk's crackdown on Russian Starlink usage, which reportedly scrambled Moscow's comms. Ukraine's new Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov (the former digital guru) is pushing a "technology-driven, metrics-focused" plan, claiming Ukrainian forces are now eliminating more Russian troops than Moscow can recruit.

New recruits of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attend a military training near a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine March 21, 2026.

Analysts like Rob Lee at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Vladyslav Urubkov of the Come Back Alive charity acknowledge Russia's manpower edge but argue improved Ukrainian drone integration and tactical assaults could cap Moscow's gains at a few hundred square kilometers per month. ISW, for its part, expects "some tactical gains" around the Fortress Belt in 2026, but no major breakthrough.

The Real Story: Manpower, Money, And Distraction

Reality check: Ukraine is still bleeding manpower, struggling to recruit enough bodies for the meat grinder, while its finances teeter after Hungary vetoed a €90 billion EU loan package this month. Russia, meanwhile, watches oil prices soar courtesy of the Iran war, boosting export revenues (earlier we reported that India purchased 60 million barrels of Russian oil courtesy of the recent unsanctioning by the Trump admin). And those U.S. air-defense stocks Ukraine relies on? Now being diverted to the Middle East theater.

President Zelensky himself admitted on Sunday that Russia is exploiting warmer weather to intensify operations, a far cry from the "we're winning" rhetoric that dominated Western media for years. Commanders on the ground describe the expected Russian playbook: multi-axis pressure to rupture Ukrainian formations at weak points, with armored pushes (now rarer thanks to drone dominance) signaling Moscow's desire to accelerate.

The "Peace" Theater Was Always a Sideshow

Recall our coverage of the endless cycle: Zelensky exploding under U.S. pressure in February ("no time for unsuccessful decisions"), Putin reportedly floating intel-sharing swaps tied to Ukraine aid, and European meddling that only prolonged the agony while Russian forces kept grinding forward.

The Iran conflict didn't just pause talks — it exposed the whole farce. Washington can't mediate while fighting on another front, Europe can't deliver the cash, and Kyiv can't hold the line forever against a Russia that has already captured thousands of square kilometers since 2025.

The grinding war of attrition continues. Fortress Belt under assault. Peace talks? Suspended, likely indefinitely, especially with the world's attention glued to that "other", far bigger war.