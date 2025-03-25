Russia Not Releasing Details Of Talks With The US On Ukraine

By Charles Kennedy of OiPrice.com

Russia on Tuesday said that it would not make public details of the 12 hours of talks with the U.S. on Ukraine which ended on Monday amid expectations that a joint U.S.-Russia statement would be issued shortly.

“After all, this is about technical talks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“Technical - meaning the talks with getting into details so, certainly, the content of these talks will not be made public for sure. This is something that should not be expected,” Russian news agency TASS quoted Vladimir Putin’s spokesman as saying.

Peskov’s words raised doubts over whether any progress was made in Monday’s round of talks which took place in Saudi Arabia.

“Currently, the reports made [by the delegations] to their capitals are being analyzed, and only later it will be possible to speak of any understanding,” the Russian official said.

Peskov also declined to name which other countries could be involved in the talks.

The reports shared by the U.S. technical team with the Trump Administration seemed optimistic, sources with knowledge of the matter told CBS News on Tuesday.

The U.S.-Russia talks were held a day after separate U.S.-Ukraine talks on Sunday, which were described as “productive” by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“We have concluded our meeting with the American team.

The discussion was productive and focused — we addressed key points including energy,” Umerov posted on X on Sunday.

“President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s goal is to secure a just and lasting peace for our country and our people — and, by extension, for all of Europe. We are working to make that goal a reality.”

Last week, Putin agreed to impose a 30-day suspension on attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in exchange for an identical halt of attacks on Russian infrastructure from the Ukrainian side. However, hours after the Putin-Trump call last Tuesday, Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of hits on the energy infrastructure of the other.