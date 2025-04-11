Sam Altman-Backed Oklo Among 8 Names Selected To Provide Nuclear Microreactors For U.S. Military Bases

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), alongside the Army and Air Force, has launched the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations (ANPI) program to build on-site microreactor systems at U.S. military bases and one of our favorite names, Sam Altman-back Oklo, has been chosen as one of the companies eligible to provide microreactor power systems for military bases.

First announced in summer 2024, the initiative aims to boost energy resilience and reduce reliance on vulnerable grid systems for critical defense operations, according to a DIU press release out Thursday.

The release says eight companies have been selected to potentially develop and deploy microreactors under Other Transaction (OT) agreements. Other firms include Antares Nuclear, BWXT, General Atomics, Kairos Power, Radiant Industries, Westinghouse Government Services, and X-Energy.

“Projecting power abroad demands ensuring power at home and this program aims to deliver that, ensuring that our defense leaders can remain focused on lethality,” said Dr. Andrew Higier of DIU.

“Microreactors on installations are a critical first step in delivering energy dominance to the Force. Tapping into the commercial sector’s rapid advancements in this area is critical due to the significant private investment in this space over the last few years. The U.S. and the DoD must maintain the advantage and leverage the best of breed nuclear technology for our national security.”

ANPI supports several executive orders that prioritize energy independence and defense innovation. The goal is to provide a scalable, reliable nuclear power source that can meet 100% of critical energy needs at military sites while stimulating the commercial microreactor sector and U.S. supply chains.

“U.S. energy dominance and security are more critical than ever, especially in supporting Air Force and Space Force missions,” said Nancy Balkus, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force.

“To ensure our installations can respond at a moment’s notice, we must strengthen our lethality by accelerating the deployment of emerging technologies like advanced nuclear energy – delivering reliable, cost-effective, and secure power to our bases.”

Daniel Klippstein, senior Army energy official, added, “Advanced nuclear power represents a transformative opportunity to bolster Army installation resilience and strengthen national security in an increasingly uncertain world. Advanced microreactor designs are smaller, safer, and more efficient than their predecessors. The Army’s partnership with, and investment in, the domestic nuclear industry will reduce reliance on foreign energy supplies and ensure uninterrupted power for the Army’s defense mission.”

The effort is supported by the Department of Energy, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and multiple national labs.