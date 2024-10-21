Sam's Club's CTO Reportedly Exiting Over Walmart Relocation Policy To Arkansas

Cheryl Ainoa, the Chief Technology Officer of Walmart-owned Sam's Club, is reportedly leaving the company over a new relocation policy that would shift her from the West Coast to Arkansas.

A memo from Walmart Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer Suresh Kumar, which Bloomberg first obtained, specifies a new relocation policy that forces thousands of corporate employees to headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

According to the memo, Ainoa will remain at Walmart until February. Sanjay Radhakrishnan, who has led Walmart's technology push, will take her place as Sam's Club's CTO.

"Having tech leadership closer to the business has already enhanced our partnerships with Walmart US and International teams," Kumar said in the memo.

Ainoa's Walmart profile states she joined the company in 2020 and most recently served as executive vice president in a unit that accelerated early-stage strategic businesses to improve the retail experience.

The executive's LinkedIn profile shows she is based in San Jose, California, an area controlled by mostly elitist progressives.

What does Ainoa have against Arkansas?