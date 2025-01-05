Seattle Public Schools Sees Alarming 20% Spike In Student Homelessness After 30% Rise Last Year

Seattle Public Schools is seeing an alarming rise in the number of its students experiencing homelessness.

As of October, the district reported 2,235 students experiencing homelessness since the school year began, a nearly 20% increase from last year’s 30% rise, KUOW/NPR reported.

Homelessness has reached record levels nationwide, according to a recent HUD report. In Washington state, over 41,000 students experienced homelessness during the 2023-24 school year, a nearly 15% increase.

Jenny Allen, a McKinney-Vento support worker in Seattle, said rising costs and limited affordable housing are straining families, while the district has seen a rise in immigrants and refugees, particularly from South America.

The KUOW/NPR report said that at Dunlap Elementary, Rogers Greene, an eight-year veteran supporting unhoused students, now assists a growing number of families fleeing conflicts in countries like Ukraine and Afghanistan.

"I can't imagine. You're just dropped somewhere and then figure it out — figure out the language, figure out how you're going to live, where you're going to live, how you're going to eat. It's survival. So it's important for us to have those connections, relationships, and work through the language barrier," he said.

He continued: "They may not know of those services, those resources that they can access, so part of my job is to educate. But what I want to get to with families is a point of empowerment — like they've accessed a resource, they've used it successfully, they know of some organization where they've been helped, and they can share that with someone else or another family."

Greene supports immigrant and refugee families facing language barriers and fear of seeking help, the report said.

At Dunlap Elementary, he provides essentials like coats and backpacks, supervises lunches, and creates a safe space for students. Unhoused students face significant academic challenges, but Greene highlights their resilience, noting how many quickly adapt and thrive.