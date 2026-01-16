Seattle Ranks Second As Most Stressed And Burned Out U.S. City For Workers

A new study ranks Seattle as the second most stressed and burned-out city in the U.S. for workers, behind only Atlanta, according to KIRO7.

The report by Compare the Market analyzed online searches related to job stress, including terms such as “work burnout,” “work depression,” “work stress,” and “how to deal with work stress,” and converted the results into a point-based score.

“Seattle comes in at No. 2 for the USA, but despite having a much lower score than Atlanta, its higher population of 780,995 and 2,498 searches per 100,000 people around anxiety-related searches still make it a very anxious city, with a score of 76.06,” the study wrote.

The KIRO report says that over the past year, people in Seattle searched for “stress relief” more than 4,990 times.

Other U.S. cities in the top 10 include San Francisco, Denver, Boston, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Kansas City and Portland. Three Canadian cities — Victoria, London, Ontario, and Ottawa — ranked higher than Seattle for work-related stress and anxiety.

Compare the Market General Manager Steven Spicer said, “Reducing work stress starts with creating a healthier work environment, where balance and support are prioritised. Simple steps like regular breaks, open communication, and mindfulness can go a long way in easing anxiety.”