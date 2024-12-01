Seattle Sees First Net Increase In Police Officers In 4 Years

Don't call it a comeback...days after President Trump has been re-elected, Seattle has announced it has seen its first net increase in police officers in four years, according to an exclusive new report from KIRO.

The Seattle Police Department reported its first net increase in officers in four years, adding five to seven in the last quarter, reversing losses since 2020.

Council President Sarah Nelson attributed the earlier decline to a 2020 pledge by most council members to halve police funding, which led to officer departures and reduced the force to about 900, well below the 1,400 target.

Nelson said: “Morale was significantly impacted when officers felt their jobs were at risk. However, this recent net positive is a step in the right direction.”

KIRO reported that as the city council reviews its budget, the focus is on addressing underspending and ensuring effective allocation of funds. Council President Sarah Nelson stressed the need for transparency and accountability, particularly in public safety and social services.

The 2025-2026 budget includes key investments: $3.2 million to sustain 300 shelter beds, $3.5 million for 23 new CARE positions, and $14.5 million for health initiatives. Nelson underscored the importance of measurable performance metrics to evaluate the impact of these expenditures.

She added: “We need to see the big picture by knowing exactly what we’re spending right now. Transparency is absolutely key.”

Nelson highlighted additional ongoing efforts to address public safety and budget challenges, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in spending. Initiatives include maintaining the Storefront Repair Fund to assist small businesses, boosting police hiring with competitive wages, and investing in addiction treatment to tackle the fentanyl crisis and homelessness.

Nelson called for improved oversight of departmental budgets and nonprofit grants to ensure funds align with policy goals, alongside performance reviews for programs like affordable housing and emergency response. She remains hopeful these measures will enhance public safety and fiscal efficiency.