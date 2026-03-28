Secret Service Agent Assigned To Jill Biden Shoots Himself In The Leg At Philadelphia Airport

Perhaps incompetence is contagious...

A Secret Service agent tasked with protecting Jill Biden managed to become his own biggest threat, accidentally shooting himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport last week, according to Reuters.

Thankfully, Biden wasn’t anywhere nearby, presumably because the universe decided one crisis at a time was enough.

The report says that the incident, politely labeled a “negligent discharge” (bureaucratic code for oh sh*t), happened in an unmarked car just before 9 a.m. Other officers rushed in to help, and the agent was taken to the hospital in stable condition—injured pride not listed but heavily implied.

"The Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident," Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said, according to the Daily Mail. He continued: "We are grateful for our law enforcement and public safety partners who provided medical assistance."

Police surrounded a black Chevy Suburban outside Terminal C at Philadelphia International Airport amid ongoing security disruptions with some checkpoints closed and passengers rerouted through other terminals.

Good news: airport operations continued smoothly. And by that we mean likely with 12 hour waits at security due to lack of TSA agents.

Because nothing says “government has it all under control” in an airport nowadays like an armed professional shooting himself and everyone else just carrying on with their flights.

* * * COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE

Speaking of meat that's been shot, order the Grass-Fed Steak Lover's Bundle!