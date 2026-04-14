Secretary Wright Sees "Few More Weeks" Of High Gas Price As Memorial Day Travel Nears

Energy Secretary Chris Wright appeared on Fox News on Tuesday morning and said, "Yes, we have gas prices today over $4 a gallon. That's still a dollar less than they were during the Biden administration, and we're ending the 47-year conflict with Iran."

Wright noted, "It does mean higher prices today. It probably means higher prices for a few more weeks. But I'm proud of President Trump."

Chris Wright: "Yes, we have gas prices today over $4 a gallon. Still a dollar less than they were in the Biden administration, and we're ending the 47 year conflict with Iran. It does mean higher prices today. It probably means higher prices for a few more weeks. But I'm proud of… pic.twitter.com/Bp9cqTCVVo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2026

"This is the road to more secure and lower long-term energy supplies, but it does mean higher prices today and probably for a few more weeks," he said, adding, "It does cause a few weeks of dislocation to the American economy, but we will get through it and reach a much better place afterward."

Related:

As of Tuesday morning, more than 10,000 U.S. airmen, sailors, and Marines are enforcing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Central Command. Talks between the U.S. and Iran could resume later this week, two people familiar with the ongoing negotiations told NBC News.

The latest data from AAA show that the U.S. national average for 87-octane gasoline at the pump is around $4.12 per gallon, while the national average for diesel is around $5.65 per gallon.

The $4 gasoline price level is politically sensitive, but meaningful demand destruction typically does not begin until prices approach $5. Still, the recent fuel price shock is the largest on record for both types of fuel.

The Trump administration has 41 days until Memorial Day weekend, one of the biggest driving holidays of the year.