Shoe Brand Allbirds Pivots To AI, Changes Name To NewBird AI, Stock Rips More Than 360%

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of the AI pivot idiocy…

Allbirds (yes, the wool sneaker people) is mooning—up as much as 360%—after announcing it’s ditching shoes and pivoting to, of course, AI. This comes just weeks after agreeing to sell off its brand and footwear business for $39 million, according to Sherwood News.

The plan? Rebrand as “NewBird AI,” raise $50 million, and reinvent itself as a GPU-as-a-Service / AI cloud company. Translation: buy a bunch of high-powered GPUs and rent them out to companies desperate for AI compute. The company's press release out Wednesday morning said: "Following its prior announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Allbirds brand and footwear assets to American Exchange Group, which intends to continue to build on Allbirds’ legacy and deliver compelling products to Allbirds’ customers, Allbirds, Inc. today announced the execution of a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a $50 million convertible financing facility."

It continues: "The Facility, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, will enable the Company to pivot its business to AI compute infrastructure, with a long-term vision to become a fully integrated GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI-native cloud solutions provider. In connection with this pivot, the Company anticipates changing its name to “NewBird AI.”"

"NewBird AI expects to use initial capital from the Facility to acquire high-performance GPU assets, which will be deployed to serve customers requiring dedicated access to AI compute capacity. NewBird AI’s long-term vision is to become a fully integrated GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI-native cloud solutions provider. Over time, the Company intends to grow its neocloud platform by expanding its compute and service offerings, deepening partnerships with operators and customers, and evaluating strategic M&A opportunities," the release continues.

It adds:

The rise of AI development and adoption has created unprecedented structural demand for specialized, high-performance compute that the market is struggling to meet. Global enterprise spending on AI services and data center investment are on the rise. At the same time, GPU procurement lead times are increasing for high-end hardware, North American data center vacancy rates have reached historic lows, and market-wide compute capacity coming online through mid-2026 is already fully committed. The result is a market where enterprises, AI developers, and research organizations are unable to secure the compute resources they need to build, train and run AI at scale. NewBird AI is being built to help close that gap. The Company will initially seek to acquire high-performance, low-latency AI compute hardware and provide access under long-term lease arrangements, meeting customer demand that spot markets and hyperscalers are unable to reliably service.

In the process, we're guessing they’ll also scrub references to their environmental mission—because nothing says sustainability like a rack of energy-hungry GPUs.

The pitch is that insatiable AI demand will carry them back toward their former $4 billion valuation.

At this rate, we'll be back to Chamath SPACs and gamma squeezes just like the good ole' days of Covid in just weeks. Who knew that apparently, selling compute to tech execs is the new, more durable version of selling them “eco-friendly” sneakers?