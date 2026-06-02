Short-Seller Andrew Left Found Guilty In High-Profile Market Manipulation Jury Trial

Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research and a well-known figure in the short-selling community, was convicted on 13 of 17 counts following a three-week federal trial in Los Angeles, according to Bloomberg.

Prosecutors alleged that between 2018 and 2023, Left used public stock recommendations and social media posts to influence market prices while privately trading in ways that contradicted his public statements. Authorities estimate the scheme generated more than $20 million in profits.

Patrick Grandy, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office commented: “Frauds such as the one perpetrated by Left can erode investor confidence which impacts our capital markets..."

“Left used his TV appearances to disguise his intentions, manipulate the stock market, and pad his pockets,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli in a Department of Justice release out Tuesday morning. “A fair and transparent securities market is a foundation of our nation’s financial system. We will continue to bring to justice individuals who abuse the public trust placed in financial advisors.”

As financial television, sell side research and social media are all replete with public commentary about stocks, the verdict is being closely watched on Wall Street. It raises broader questions about the boundaries of activist investing and short selling. Many investors and analysts regularly publish bullish or bearish views on companies, and some industry participants worry the ruling could create uncertainty around when public ommentary crosses into unlawful market manipulation.

Bloomberg writes that during the trial, prosecutors pointed to several instances in which Left’s private messages and trading activity allegedly conflicted with what he was telling the public. They argued that he used platforms such as X to move stock prices and then quickly exited positions after benefiting from the market reaction. One example involved Roku, where prosecutors claimed Left publicly downplayed his involvement while privately maintaining a profitable short position.

Left took the stand in his own defense, maintaining that his opinions were genuine and reflected his honest assessment of the companies he discussed. He argued that investors are not legally obligated to hold a position for any set period after expressing a public view and rejected accusations that he intentionally misled the market.

The conviction could become an important precedent for future cases involving activist investors and short sellers. Left remains free pending sentencing on August 31 and has indicated that he plans to challenge the verdict through the appeals process. While he faces the possibility of significant prison time, the final sentence could be substantially lower than the statutory maximum penalties.

Left wrote on Twitter after the verdict: "Today I was found guilty. Amongst other things, for recommending Tesla, Nvidia and Meta back in 2018. Not once did anyone say I lied. The government’s own agent admitted it on the stand. There were no false statements."

He continued: "So now a truthful opinion that ends up making money is illegal. Is this America? We disagree with the jury and this does not stop here. We will keep fighting for free, honest speech and opportunity, the backbone of this country. This is not over."

According to DealBook, Left also told FT: “It’s a sad day for free speech", saying he was being penalized for giving “honest opinions on the biggest companies in the world.”

The investigation into Left began as part of a wider, sweeping probe into short sellers which began by the DOJ in 2018. Hedge fund Anson Funds Management settled with the SEC in 2024 for its work involving activist short sellers. Muddy Waters Research, who was also involved in the probe, was reportedly cleared of wrongdoing back in 2024.