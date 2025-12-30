"Significant Safety Concerns" After Salem, Oregon Appoints Convicted Killer To Public Safety Boards

Salem, Oregon, is facing backlash after appointing Kyle Hedquist — a convicted murderer whose sentence for a 1995 killing was later commuted — to two influential public safety bodies: the city’s Community Police Review Board and its Civil Service Commission, which oversee police conduct and public safety employment matters, according to Newser and KOIN.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson, who opposed Hedquist’s 2022 release by then-Gov. Kate Brown, condemned the decision. In a statement Tuesday, she said that while people who have completed their sentences and demonstrated rehabilitation can contribute to society, "this is not one of them," adding that police and firefighters "have a right to expect better from city leadership."

She also renewed her warning of "significant safety concerns" and urged the city to adopt "common sense standards" for appointments tied directly to public safety workers.

The article writes that city leaders themselves appear split. In separate Facebook posts, council members signaled disagreement over whether Hedquist’s appointments should be reconsidered. Councilor Vanessa Nordyke said Tuesday that, after pressure from local police and firefighter unions, she had reversed her position and now supports removing Hedquist from the boards, according to the Salem Reporter.

Hedquist was previously profiled by The Oregonian among former “lifers” who made “a swift switch from Oregon prisons to insider politics.”