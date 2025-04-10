The Silence On China's Chipmaking Emissions

It's hard to understand why Bloomberg would undermine its credibility by citing a report from the radical far-left environmental group Greenpeace —but here we are.

Greenpeace, which has many questionable ties, including ones from the far-left Rockefeller Foundation (read about Rockefellers here & here), published a new report that heavily criticizes Western tech companies—particularly those closely linked to the U.S.—for emissions generated from semiconductor production fueling the artificial intelligence boom. Yet, as the Bloomberg report showed, it does not mention Chinese chipmakers. Odd.

More from Bloomberg about Greenpeace's report:

Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. rely on chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., SK Hynix Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Micron Technology Inc. for the graphic processing units and memory that support artificial intelligence. Much of their manufacturing occurs in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, where power grids remain deeply reliant on fossil fuels. The nonprofit's estimates add to growing signs that the AI race is threatening decarbonization goals set by some of the world's biggest technology providers. . . . To meet surging electricity demand for chip manufacturing, governments in eastern Asia must accelerate the rollout of renewable power, Greenpeace said. . . . Emissions associated with global AI chipmaking expanded 357% in 2024, outpacing a 351% increase in electricity use, the report said. A rise in chipmaking in Japan accounted for the increase in emissions intensity.

In Taiwan, more than 83% of electricity is generated from fossil fuels, while in Japan and South Korea the figure is 68.6% and 58.5%, respectively.

The common denominator of many green NGOs and far-left climate activists is their focus on ramming through de-growth climate policies in the West and U.S. allies—policies that do more to harm economies than support proper growth. Just look at the inflation mess left in the wake of the Biden-Harris regime's out-of-control green spending and idiotic green policies pushed by liberals in Brussels. Yet some liberals and green NGOs never dare to mention China's dirty, coal-powered factories.

Recall a recent interview with Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore, who said:

"[Neo-marxist political activists] learned to use green language in a very clever way to cloak agendas that actually have more to do with anti-capitalism than they do anything with ecology or science."

Exactly—these green policies amount to little more than de-growth strategies designed to crush Western capitalism and allied nations, all while ignoring the existence of mega-polluter China. The result? The Chinese Communist Party was handed a massive global trade advantage. Those days are over.