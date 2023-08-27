print-icon
The Simple Case For Favoring Real Assets Over Financial Ones Today

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Aug 27, 2023 - 06:30 PM

Authored by Jesse Felder via TheFelderReport.com,

Rapidly rising real interest rates suggest the stock market is severely mispriced.

Perhaps investors are simply expecting a return to ultra-low interest rates in the near future but that belief may be misguided.

Because there are structural issues behind the recent move higher in interest rates and they show no sign of improving any time soon.

For this reason, it may be an opportune time to consider real assets versus financial ones, especially due to the fact that they have never been cheaper than they are today.

And it’s a bit ironic to read of all the troubles in the Chinese economy lately when markets suggest the real troubles are right here at home.

