Sizing Up The Bullish Zeitgeist

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 10, 2023 - 11:45 AM

Authored by Jesse Felder via TheFelderReport.com,

Below are some of the most interesting articles and charts I came across this week...

Not only have markets become increasingly concentrated, so have the portfolios of investors of all ages...

Corporate earnings don’t appear to support the case for either...

But that certainly hasn’t held back investor enthusiasm for Big Tech...

Meanwhile, the message from the yield curve is hardly bullish...

And if that message is eventually vindicated, there are certain assets, where sentiment is significantly depressed, that may stand to benefit...

*  *  *

