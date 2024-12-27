Ski Weather At Vail Resorts "Solid" With Above-Average Snowfall At Northeast Slopes 

The latest note from Barclays' Brandt Montour on Vail Resorts, the world's largest ski resort operator—including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 other resorts across North America—maintains an optimistic outlook on the 2024-2025 North American ski season.

Montour said the ski season has seen "solid season-to-date snowfall and temperatures, although we note that snow depth has recently dipped slightly below historical averages (still well ahead of last year)."

He noted snowfall across resorts in the western regions plateaued in late November and early December, while average temperatures have risen slightly. However, he said that overall season-to-date snowfall and below-freezing days remain solidly above long-term averages.

Snow Depth Season-to-Date: Western Resorts

Average Daily Temperature Season-to-Date At Park City, Breckenridge, Vail, Heavenly, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and Hunter Mountain Resort

Cumulative Days Below Freezing Season-to-Date At Park City, Breckenridge, Vail, Heavenly, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and Hunter Ski Resorts

Snowfall Season-to-Date Across Park City, Breckenridge, Vail, Keystone, Beaver Creek, Heavenly, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, and Hunter Mountain Resorts

Snowfall Season-to-Date: Eastern Resorts Across Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow, and Hunter Mountain Resort

Snowfall Season-to-Date: Pacific Northwest Resorts, Including Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Resort

The good news is that colder temperatures and snowier conditions across the Northeast this ski season have improved conditions compared to previous years.

However, Montour pointed out, "Bigger picture, the season is off to a solid start from a weather stand-point, but though it's still early, the realization of ski demand is more uncertain."

And why is that?

Too costly to ski?