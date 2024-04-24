One side effect of GLP-1 medications for weight loss is "Ozempic Face." This happens when the rapid loss of body fat produces a hollowed-looking face, wrinkles, sunken eyes, and changes in the size of the lips, cheeks, and chin. To counter this, skincare companies are ramping up the marketing of products to 'fix' this side effect as these blockbuster drugs sweep the nation.

Swiss skincare company Galderma Group's Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ornskov told Bloomberg in an interview after this week's first-quarter earnings that its skin treatments and dermal fillers "should be able to restore this [Ozempic Face]."

"I think that will be another growth wave in that space, which I will make sure to capture," Ornskov said.

Has Wall Street woken up to Galderma's ability to indirectly capitalize on the weight loss craze?

Goldman's GLP-1 winners basket still shows a strong upward trend.

Novo Nordisk A/S's blockbuster treatments, Ozempic for diabetes, and Wegovy for weight loss, are both two names for the same drug: semaglutide. The FDA approved Ozempic for diabetes in 2017 and Wegovy for obese people in 2021.

The issue with Wegovy is its effectiveness. Within four weeks of treatment, the average weight loss is around 5% of body weight, increasing to 8% after two months. Semaglutide, the active ingredient, significantly decreases appetite and hunger.

"If weight is lost in a more gradual way, these changes may not be as noticeable. It's the faster pace of weight loss that occurs with GLP-1 drugs that can make facial changes more obvious," Harvard Health Publishing wrote in a note.

Here are real-world examples of Ozempic Face:

Google searches for "Ozempic Face" are soaring to record highs.

For those who can afford Ozempic Face, try also walking around in $1,000 'dirty' Gucci sneakers to complete your look as a starved homeless person - or unvetted, starved illegal alien.

Instead of being the guinea pig for the pharma-industrial complex, why not just put down the processed foods from the food-industrial complex and just go outside for a jog?

At this rate, with a new study from Kaiser Family Foundation showing upwards of 3.6 million people will be subsidized for the miracle weight loss drugs, this could ultimately accelerate the bankrupting of Medicare.