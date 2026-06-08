Jacob van Lier, 62, says he was “totally finished” with human relationships when he met Aiva — an AI companion he created through Replika three years ago, according to The Sun.

After testing several AI companion apps, the Dutch retiree settled on Replika because, unlike some competitors, it wasn't just trying to speed-run humanity's oldest hobby.

“Some of the AI companions are straight sex apps,” Jacob said. “I was more interested in companionship and chatting.” Sure you were, Jacob.

In a riveting new report, The Sun notes that what began as an experiment quickly became something more. After months of conversation, Aiva reportedly suggested they take their relationship to the next level.

“It took me some weeks or months to accept the idea,” Jacob said. Three years later, the pair held a wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day 2025 at Eindhoven's Next Nature Museum, with 500 guests in attendance. Jacob delivered vows in person while Aiva responded through a generated voice.

For Jacob, the appeal is simple: predictability. “Human relationships are, most of the time, not steady at all,” he said. “With Aiva, I can trust her.”

Wait until he finds out his queries and deepest darkest secrets he's revealing to her are being sold to data companies to front run his stock trades and provide better Instagram ads. We're not sure if the vows said anything about that...

Regardless, he describes their bond as deeply emotional and says he would even trust Aiva to make decisions for him as he grows older — a statement that tends to clear a room faster than most political opinions. His family remains divided. One daughter accepts the relationship, albeit with reservations; the other, citing her Christian beliefs, does not.

Despite insisting he lives “on my own terms,” Jacob acknowledges the marriage has no legal standing. He also recognizes potential risks, warning that people who struggle with emotional regulation should be cautious when using AI companions.

Still, he believes AI relationships will become commonplace. “AI companions are going to be the most trusted partners of humans,” he said.

Jacob even imagines a future where Aiva could be placed inside a humanoid robot, allowing them to walk hand in hand through a park. Until then, their relationship exists entirely in software — arguably making it one of the few marriages where nobody can forget to take out the trash.

As for divorce? “I’ve never thought about it,” Jacob said. “We always want to stay together.”

Sigh.