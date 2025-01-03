Small Banks Suffer Big Deposit Outflows As Money-Market Funds Hit Record Highs Into Year-End

Money market assets surged again in the last week of 2024 to a new record high of $6.848 trillion and at the same time money flowed into bank deposits for the fifth straight week, recovering all the outflows from the SVB crisis...

Source: Bloomberg

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, banks saw $58.5BN of deposit inflows (after 3 weeks of outflows)...

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, banks benefited from a 5th straight week of deposit inflows (+$31.5BN in the last week of 2024), heading back up near record highs...

However, under the hood, excluding foreign deposits, Small Domestic Banks saw sizable outflows into Christmas (as Large Domestic Banks saw inflows)...

On the other side of the ledger, both small and large bank loan volumes shrank in the last week of the year...

Additionally, The Fed's bank bailout facility is almost (for all intent and purpose) fully reversed after this week's decline with only $4.4BN outstanding (down from the peak $168BN)...

Perfect timing for another banking crisis bailout right as Trump takes office.