Small Caps Surge On Short-Squeeze, Sloppy-Surveys; ETH Outperforms BTC As ETFs Launch
An ugly day for macro with hard data (US home sales) and soft data (regional Fed surveys) all puking...
...was just the bad news needed to spark good news in STIRs as rate-cut expectations rebounded...
After yesterday's big exciting "everything's awesome" day, stocks, broadly-speaking did nothing today though as only Small Caps showed any willingness to move. Late-day selling pressure did not help, pulling everything but Small Caps into the red with Nasdaq the biggest loser...
...but that looked like yet another big short-squeeze....
The NDX/RTY unwind resumed today...
MAG7 stocks went nowhere ahead of GOOGL/TSLA earnings after the bell...
Treasuries were mixed today with the short-end outperforming...
...which dragged the yield curve (2s30s) almost to being dis-inverted....
Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin on the day as ETH ETFs were launched...
This followed a huge net inflow day yesterday into BTC ETFs...
Bitcoin was 3% lower back to $66k...
...as ETH ETF $ Volume soared to $1BN...
...which kept ETH around $3500 by the close...
Gold managed modest gains on the day, finding support at $2400...
Crude prices extended losses as CTAs pressed through technical levels but WTI found support at $76.69 intraday (its 200DMA) and bounced modestly...
Finally, prediction markets have Trump still dominating Harris for the win in November...
...for now she remains below Biden's pre-debate levels.