Snyder: Is America Doomed?

Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,

Is time running out for America?

Throughout human history, great civilizations have risen and fell, and many believe that the U.S. will be no exception. At this point, we have already drifted so far from our core values that our founders would not even be able to recognize the Republic that they once established if they were alive today.

Of course most Americans realize that something has gone horribly wrong, but most of them also believe that sending the right people to Washington is the answer. But is that really the solution to what ails us?

According to a brand new Rasmussen poll that was just released, 40 percent of likely U.S. voters believe that Joe Biden must win the next presidential election “or the United States is doomed”…

Per the poll, 40% of likely US voters agree with the statement, “Joe Biden must be re-elected president next year, or the United States is doomed,” which includes 25% who strongly agree. 53% are in disagreement, which includes 43% who strongly disagree.

That is nuts.

Nearly half the country literally believes that our nation is “doomed” if Joe Biden does not win in 2024.

The same poll also found that 45 percent of likely U.S. voters believe that Donald Trump must win the next presidential election “or the United States is doomed”…

45% agree with the statement, “Donald Trump must be re-elected president next year or the United States is doomed,” which includes 26% who strongly agree. 53% disagree, which includes 44% who strongly disagree.

I am assuming that there is no overlap between those two groups.

If that is true, that means that 85 percent of likely U.S. voters believe that our nation is “doomed” if the candidate that they are supporting does not win the next presidential election.

I have never seen numbers like this before.

The stakes in 2024 are incredibly high, and the side that loses is going to be absolutely devastated.

Over the next year there will be endless campaigning as the upcoming election approaches, but meanwhile our society is being ripped to shreds right in front of our eyes.

In Chicago, predators literally roam the streets in their vehicles in the middle of the day looking for someone to attack.

When a suitable target is identified, brutal violence often ensues.

Welcome to Chicago.



Mayor Brandon Johnson will claim these criminals are misunderstood youth. pic.twitter.com/1UyTdyLZ2m — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) August 7, 2023

In the old days, thieves would at least wait until the cover of night to go out and do their thing.

But now there is very little fear of the police.

There are more than 1,000 identifiable gangs in the city of Chicago today, and mafia-style killings have become quite common…

Three suspects shot and killed a man whom they also reportedly hit with a car at a gas station in Chicago in a brazen daytime shooting. A small memorial was left by family members for 31-year-old Anton Benoit after he was shot and killed in a gang-style shooting at a Shell gas station in Chatham, a neighborhood in Chicago. Chatham is located on the south side and has a population of approximately 32,000.

I don’t want to just pick on Chicago, and so let’s talk about major cities on the west coast for a bit.

This week, a video posted by a San Francisco woman named Hanna Ayla went viral, because it accurately conveyed emotions that so many other San Francisco residents are feeling right now…

“I was just getting groceries and I live in San Francisco, and I never really feel fully safe. If you live in San Francisco, I’m sure you know what I’m talking about. And I just got groceries, I’m walking out of the store, and this guy is walking past me and says, ‘Move you stupid b****,’ and he spits in my face!” she said. “Spits all over my face,” she repeats. “And I say, ‘Excuse me, did you just spit in my face?’ And he says, ‘Move or I’ll rape you.’ There’s also people everywhere and everyone’s just walking by because they’re like, I can’t handle something else in San Francisco, it’s always something else!” Ayla continued. “I don’t even know why I’m posting this,” she concluded. “If you live in San Francisco, do you feel this way all the time? I don’t feel safe. Ever. I literally never feel safe. It’s better when it’s daytime, but nighttime? No. Not leaving my house.”

This is what it’s like living in blue cities. And if you voted for this, you get what you vote for. pic.twitter.com/RRbxumet5N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2023

I don’t think that anyone that lives in San Francisco truly feels safe at this point.

Crime is completely out of control, but many would argue that conditions in Oakland are even worse.

In fact, a 48-year-old woman that has lived there her entire life says that she is being forced to move because she has become “too scared” to go outside of her own home…

A lifelong Oakland resident has made the heartbreaking decision to move out of the city after soaring crime rates left her ‘too scared’ to go outside. Kristin Cook, 48, spoke for many in Oakland as she sobbed: ‘I can’t take it anymore. I got to the point I was too scared to leave my house.’ ‘The fact that I am being pushed out because I emotionally can’t take it anymore is horrible,’ she added. Burglary rates in the city are 41 percent up on last year and robberies have increased more than 20 percent, according to police data. Rape offenses are also up 12 percent.

Our cities have degenerated into crime-ridden hellholes, and our country does not have a future if we stay on this path.

But instead of working to fix our cities, Joe Biden continues to send giant mountains of money overseas.

For example, it is being reported that Biden has actually given more than two billion dollars to the Taliban during the past two years…

A report by the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) notes that the Biden administration has given $2.35 billion to Afghanistan over the past two years, despite the fact that it is now ruled by the Taliban again following the disastrous U.S. withdrawal in 2021. The Washington Free Beacon shared details of the findings Tuesday, noting that the funds could be propping up the Taliban’s terrorist government.

Of course two billion dollars is just a drop in the bucket compared to what Biden has given to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, our own country is in absolutely horrible shape.

I write a lot about our rapidly growing economic problems, but the moral decay that is eating away at the foundations of our culture is an even bigger crisis.

We can see this moral decay in major cities from coast to coast, and we can also see it in rural areas. Here is just one example…

A woman in Texas has been placed under arrest after dozens of dead horses and dogs were discovered at a ranch reportedly under her control. Animal cruelty had been suspected at a ranch in Westminster, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas, for some time. Dating back to 2019, police had received reports of alleged animal cruelty at the property at least 15 times. Recently, police had received yet another report regarding animal maltreatment. Landscapers who had been doing work at the ranch called authorities to claim that they had seen the decaying remains of several animals.

Reading that probably made you very angry.

And it should.

If the police had taken previous reports of animal cruelty seriously, a lot of those deaths could have been prevented.

But it isn’t just a few crazed nuts like that woman that are our problem.

The truth is that our entire society is deeply sick. It is being reported that Pornhub is visited 115 million times a day, and many of those visitors are young adults and children…

Pornhub, the YouTube of pornography, gets more global users than Amazon or Netflix. In 2019, the last year Pornhub released its data, the site was visited 42 billion times, or 115 million times each day.

To put those numbers in perspective, there are only 331 million people living in the United States.

And please keep in mind that we are just talking about one website. There are thousands of other websites that are also preying on our young people.

I get extremely passionate about these issues, because the future of our country is literally hanging in the balance.

For decades, extreme leftists have been rapidly advancing their agenda, and that has brought us to where we are today.

Just about every form of evil that you can possibly imagine is exploding all around us, and if we don’t find a way to turn things around America really is doomed.

Michael's new book entitled "End Times" is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com