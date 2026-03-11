print-icon
print-icon

Solid 10Y Auciton Sees Jump In Foreign Demand Despite Tail

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

After yesterday's mediocre 3Y auction, today we had the highlight of the week's coupon issuance when the Treasury sold $39BN in benchmark 10Y paper. And amid a painful selloff that pushed 10Y yields above 4.20%, the auction wasn't too bad all things considered. 

First the ugly: the auction priced at a high yield of 4.217%, up from 4.177% in February and the highest since last August. Why ugle? Because the auction tailed the When Issued 4.210% by 0.7bps, the second tail in a row and 4 of the past 6.

The rest of the auction was more solid, starting with the bid to cover, which jumped from 2.388 to 2.449, if still below the recent six-auction average of 2.51 which however was pulled higher by two outlier high BtCs in recent days.

The internals were also solid: Indirects jumped to 74.45% from 64.54%, which was the highest allotment to foreign buyers since September. And with Directs taking 12.83%, Dealers were left holding just 12.7%, which however was on the high side of the recent auction average of 8.63%.

Overall this was a solid auction, despite the large intraday selloff and despite the tail, and suggests that unlike other asset classes, the bond market is certainly not concerned about runaway cost-push inflation in the months to come.