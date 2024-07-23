"Someone's Going To Die": Windows Keep Randomly Falling Off New Philadelphia High Rise

Windows keep falling off a building in Philadelphia and no one seems to care enough to do anything about it.

“Someone’s going to die,” a resident told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Past three months I think we’ve had six or seven windows fall. Eventually it’s going to fall on someone.”

The Riverwalk building, a residence near the Schuylkill River that was built in 2021 by Philadelphia’s largest residential landlord, PMC Property Group, is "shedding its windows", according to Penn Live, citing the Inquirer.

Its located next to a biking and running path that runs along the river, as well as moderate on-street pedestrian foot traffic.

PMC Property Group has gone litigious, filing two lawsuits in Philadelphia's Common Pleas Court against Wisconsin-based Wasau Window and Wall Systems Supply.

The lawsuits, filed in June and July, claim that the companies supplied windows worth tens of millions of dollars that allegedly "spontaneously" break.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that over 60 windows have "spontaneously" broken across three towers. Residents claim management has done little despite three years of complaints.

According to Penn Live citing Fox 29, recent months have seen six or seven windows fall, posing a danger. PMC Management stated they are aware of the issues and have taken immediate steps, including filing a lawsuit against Wausau Window.

PMC is working with Philadelphia's Departments of Licenses and Inspections, structural engineers, and a glass vendor to replace cracked windows and is installing protective scaffolding at Riverwalk.

PMC said: “These incidents have led us to file suit against the manufacturer, Wausau Window, to resolve any defects. PMC is also working closely with the city of Philadelphia’s Departments of Licenses and Inspections and structural engineers."

The concluded: “Additionally, we are collaborating with a glass vendor to remove and replace cracked windows. Although the tempered glass windows are designed to crack into small pieces like a car windshield, we are proactively erecting protective ground-level scaffolding at Riverwalk.”