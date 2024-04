Last Thursday we got a 'glimpse'...

Is today another?

No FedSpeak. No Macro. No major geopol issues.

But, stocks suddenly puked...

Led my MAG7 stocks...

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, 0-DTE traders were buying puts aggressively out of the gate...

Source: SpotGamma

As Crypto was slammed...

Source: Bloomberg

Oil prices tumbled...

Source: Bloomberg

All as Treasury yields actually fell...

Source: Bloomberg

... and rate-cut expectations rose...

Source: Bloomberg

Anxiety ahead of tomorrow's CPI?