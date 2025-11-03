Son Of LA Crips Leader Murdered On Halloween Night Outside His Smoke Shop

Jabari Henley — 34-year-old former rapper and son of Rolling 60’s Neighborhood Crips figure and music manager Eugene “Big U” Henley — was shot and killed on Halloween night in South Los Angeles, Breitbart reported this weekend.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. outside his smoke shop near 69th Street and Figueroa Street. According to the LAPD, “The victim, described as a 34-year-old Black male, walked up to the suspect vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at him.” Police said the attackers fled, declined to identify Henley by name, and would not comment on possible gang ties.

The report says that Henley’s father, “Big U,” is widely known for working with rapper Nipsey Hussle and has long been associated with “checking in” — alleged extortion of celebrities entering Crips territory.

One federal affidavit stated, “While Henley and other supporters attempt to persuade the public that the ‘check in’ provides safety and security for those who do so, as set forth herein, he and the Big U Enterprise also manufacture the very danger they purport to protect against.”

Eugene Henley Jr.

Eugene Henley has previously faced charges including kidnapping and robbery, and was linked — though not charged — to the 2021 murder of rapper Rayshawn Williams. Another of his sons, Daiyan Henley, currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

In March, the elder Henley surrendered to federal authorities over accusations he led a “Mafia-like” criminal operation tied to violence and extortion in Los Angeles, the NY Post wrote this weekend. He was one of 18 alleged Rollin 60s members charged in a sweeping federal racketeering case.

Acting United States Attorney Joseph McNally said earlier this year: “As the indictment alleges, Mr. Henley led a criminal enterprise whose conduct ranged from murder to sophisticated fraud that included stealing from taxpayers and a charity."

“Eradicating gangs and organized crime is the Department of Justice’s top priority. Today’s charges against the leadership of this criminal outfit will make our neighborhoods in Los Angeles safer.”

The suspect remains at large.