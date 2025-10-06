South Carolina Judge’s Beachfront Home Burns Down, Hospitalizing Three People

A fire destroyed the Edisto Beach home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diana Goodstein and her husband, former state Sen. Arnold Goodstein, on Saturday, sending three people to the hospital, according to the NY Post.

The blaze broke out around midday, forcing Arnold Goodstein to leap from the first floor to escape. He and two others were later rescued from a marshy area behind the house by neighbors and paramedics, who reached them in kayaks, according to the St. Paul’s Fire District.

One person was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina, while two others were transported by ground, officials said. Sources told FitsNews that Arnold was air-evacuated after breaking multiple bones in his hips, legs, and feet.

The Post writes that Goodstein, 69, was walking her dogs on the beach when the fire consumed the three-story waterfront home in the Jeremy Cay gated community, a neighbor told the Post and Courier.

“The condition of all three escapees wasn’t immediately known,” said Colleton County Fire Rescue Capt. KC Campbell.

Diana Goodstein has served as a judge since 1998. Her husband, a former Democrat representing Charleston County, served in the South Carolina House and Senate in the 1970s and later ran a homebuilding company that went bankrupt in 2008. The couple has two children.

State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the cause of the fire.