South Korea Kicks Off Weeklong Arms Fair As Global Threat Of Turmoil Increases

What better time to hold an arms fair than in the midst of new turmoil in the Middle East and growing tensions in Europe? That's exactly what South Korea did this week, beginning what will be a week-long international aerospace and defense exhibition as the country looks to position itself as a global exporter of arms.

The country is looking to add a focus on exporting fighter jets, rocket launchers, drones and other weapons, according to a new report from Nikkei.

This year's event attracted 550 companies from 34 nations and government groups from 57 countries, the report noted. And the timing hasn't gone unnoticed: the fair is taking place at a time of global tension due to conflicts in Israel, Ukraine, and East Asia.

Executives and officials visited the event near Seoul to see new tech and weapons in the aerospace and defense sectors. The event has been held every two years since 1996. At the opening, President Yoon Suk Yeol showcased various military equipment made by Korean companies.

Yoon said: "Our defense industry is making new history, creating something from nothing. A country which relied on aid and imports now has leaped to a level that makes state-of-the art fighter jets and exports them. The government will create an ecosystem where our defense industry can continuously grow."

South Korea has built a top-tier arms industry over the years due to threats from North Korea, the report notes, and recently, it has become a big seller of weapons globally. Even Saudi Arabia's assistant defense minister, Khaled Biyari, showed interest in South Korean weapons during his visit.

He met with executives from Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem and the CEO of Hanwha gave him a small model of their rocket launcher. Last year, Hanwha made a deal to sell rocket launchers to Poland, which is close to the conflict in Ukraine.

And what would an arms event be without a presence from the US? Also at the event, South Korea and its U.S. ally showcased their military readiness against potential threats from North Korea. A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flew over the venue on the first day, signaling strong military ties between the two nations and sending a clear message to North Korea, Nikkei wrote.

U.S. Forces in Korea stated that the bomber was set to land somewhere on the peninsula during the exhibition. According to South Korea's Yonhap News, the B-52 landed on Tuesday, marking its first-ever landing in the country.

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, Philip Goldberg, was also present and spoke on behalf of U.S. arms companies like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. He said: "Events such as ADEX are a testament to the enduring partnership between the ROK and the U.S., which is sustained thanks in large part to the commitment by everyone gathered in this pavilion."

Goldberg concluded: "Our militaries operate together every day here on the peninsula deterring threats and exercising for contingencies."