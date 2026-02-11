"Special Security Reasons": FAA Abruptly Halts All Flight Operations Above U.S. Border Town El Paso

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) late Tuesday, closing the airspace above the U.S. border town of El Paso and a large area of southern New Mexico west of Santa Teresa for 10 days. The notice suspends all commercial, cargo, and general aviation flights in the affected area.

The FAA has issued a NOTAM halting all flight operations at El Paso International Airport (ELP/KELP) for 10 days.



The reason for the NOTAM is listed on the FAA website as "Special Security Reasons." No further explanation was provided, but given that El Paso sits on the U.S. border with Mexico and the Trump administration is targeting drug cartels across the Western Hemisphere, the closure could be tied to a new perceived threat - or impending US military operation.

The NOTAM took effect at 11:30 p.m. Mountain Time Tuesday, and expires at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 20, or next Friday.

The El Paso city government issued an advisory earlier that read, "The FAA, on short notice, issued a temporary flight restriction halting all flights to and from El Paso and our neighboring community, Santa Teresa, NM. The restriction prohibits all aircraft operations (including commercial, cargo and general aviation) and is effective from February 10 at 11:30 PM (MST) to February 20 at 11:30PM (MST)."

Local newspaper El Paso Matters points out:

Closing off airspace over a major U.S. city is a rare action, and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration didn't immediately respond to questions from El Paso Matters on the reasons for the action. A person familiar with the notices, who asked not to be identified because they weren't authorized to speak publicly, said the action to close airspace over a major U.S. city for security reasons over an extended period hasn't happened since immediately after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Our assessment is that this unusually broad NOTAM over the border town reflects a time-bound, high-issue security concern rather than routine airspace management. It comes as the Trump administration repostures the military to secure the Western Hemisphere, including the early January capture of Nicolas Maduro and ongoing kinetic strikes against suspected narco trafficking vessels.

One of the consequences of the Trump administration blowing up narco boats and dismantling cartel command-and-control nodes is an increased risk of retaliatory threats against the U.S..