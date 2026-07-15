Standard Nuclear Slashes IPO Size As Nuclear Comps Collapse

Standard Nuclear reset its IPO terms sharply lower as recent nuclear peers have watched their stock price crater after debuting on the public market.

The TRISO fuel manufacturing company originally targeted 18.25 million shares at $18-$21, for up to $383 million in proceeds and an implied valuation as high as $3.55 billion. It has now filed to sell 10 million shares at $15, raising $150 million with a fully diluted market value around $2.4-2.7 billion.

The adjustment reflects cooling sentiment toward newer nuclear public vehicles. While some established or better-capitalized names have held up, others that listed via SPAC or IPO have had their stock prices obliterated.

Terrestrial Energy (IMSR), which went public in late 2025, trades under $6 after falling more than 70% from its highs.

Hadron Energy (HDRN), a micro-modular reactor play that listed earlier this year, has dropped roughly 80% from its post-deal peaks and now trades around $2 with a market cap near $140 million.

Standard Nuclear reported just $3 million in revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, against a net loss of approximately $15 million. At the original top-end valuation of $3.55 billion, that implied a price-to-sales multiple over 1000x. The revised valuation doesn't improve the multiple very much, but it's worth noting that the company at least has revenue compared to some of its other nuclear peers.

The company produces TRISO fuel for advanced reactors and claims the only privately funded industrial-scale line in the US after acquiring assets from the Ultra Safe Nuclear bankruptcy.

BWXT already manufactures and has delivered TRISO fuel for Department of Defense programs such as Project Pele and continues expanding capacity.

Newer players include Kairos Power, which uses TRISO in annular pebbles for its fluoride salt-cooled design and is collaborating with BWXT on commercial production scaling, and X-Energy with its TRISO-X fuel for the Xe-100.

Markets are applying greater scrutiny to nuclear valuation and timelines even as long-term demand tailwinds from AI power needs remain intact. Capital is clearly no longer flowing indiscriminately to every nuclear story that reaches the public tape.

