Starbucks Shuttering About 400 Locations, 40+ In New York City Alone

Starbucks is quietly shrinking its physical footprint in some of the nation’s largest cities, signaling a major shift for a brand that spent decades in near-constant expansion, according to WSMV. The company intends to eliminate about 400 US locations, with the heaviest impact in major metro areas. Closures are already underway — New York City alone has lost 42 stores.

Company leaders say the move reflects changing consumer patterns and a tougher business environment. Urban markets are saturated with competitors, foot traffic has not fully recovered as remote work remains common, and operating costs continue to climb. Going forward, Starbucks plans to concentrate on a smaller number of higher-performing locations and introduce new store formats beginning in 2026.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed the strategy to WSMV in an emailed statement: “Starbucks regularly evaluates our portfolio of coffeehouses to make sure that we are meeting the needs of our customers. Opening and closing stores is a standard part of our business, and we don’t have additional news in the US or elsewhere to share.”

The company has not released a full list of affected locations.

The retrenchment follows earlier staffing reductions. Over the past two years, Starbucks has trimmed corporate and support roles as part of ongoing cost controls, while also restructuring some operations teams tied to store management. Those job cuts marked a shift away from the rapid hiring of the post-pandemic boom.

More broadly, workforce reductions have become a defining feature of the 2025 economy. Companies across technology, retail, finance and media have announced layoffs amid slowing growth, persistent inflation pressures, automation investments and evolving workplace models.

The trend underscores how many major employers are recalibrating after years of aggressive expansion.