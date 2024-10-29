Starbucks Warns Corporate Staff: Show Up In Office Or Get Fired

The golden era of remote work seems to be ending. Starbucks is the latest mega-corporation to enforce a return-to-office mandate for white-collar workers.

An internal message from the coffee chain obtained by Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal states a new "standardized process" will be implemented at the start of the new year to hold employees accountable if they don't comply with work requirements, such as coming into the office at least three days a week. The memo stated that non-compliance could result in termination.

Starbucks reminded hybrid white-collar workers that working arrangements had not changed and that rules must be followed. The memo emphasized: "We are continuing to support our leaders as they hold their teams accountable."

Bloomberg quoted new Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol last month as saying, "This is not a game of tracking. This is a game of winning," adding, "I care about seeing everybody here succeed, and if success requires us being together more often than not, let's be together more often."

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg, "We are continuing to support our leaders as they hold their teams accountable to our existing hybrid work policy."

The bigger picture here is the remote work revolution across corporate America was more or less a total flunk. It did not drive increased office productivity; instead, it was the opposite. More or less, hybrid work policies, a combination of home and office, will likely be the gold standard moving forward.

Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently told corporate staffers to work from the office five days a week, up from three days a week - completely reversing pandemic-era policies. Also, UPS, JPMorgan Chase, Dell Technologies, and Boeing have asked parts of their white-collar workforces to return to offices full-time.

We suspect Starbucks CEO Niccol's enforcement of office work requirements is part of his attempt to turn around the sinking ship.