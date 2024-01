A hotter than expected payrolls print and re-acceleration in wage growth are not the recipe for a dovish Fed that so many had banked on in the last two months of 2023.

And so , the rate-cut hype is eviscerated.

March odds plunged...

And 2024 expectations are tanking...

Stocks tumbled...

Bond yields spiked...

And gold dropped (as the dollar rallied)...

Did goldilocks just die?