Stocks Extend Gains After Trump Says "They" Are Having Meetings With China

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

US equities extended their gains after President Trump told reporters that US was having daily ongoing talks with China.

"Well, they had a meeting this morning... we may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we've been meeting with China."

Trump added, when asked for more details:

"...it doesn't really matter who 'they' are."

This lifted Nasdaq to a 2.5% gain on the day...

The S&P is at a key technical resistance level once again...

...and has rallied above the first CTA buy trigger:

  • Short term: 5595

  • Med term: 5775

  • Long term: 5479

If it closes here, we could start seeing cascade of chasing higher.

How long until China denies... again?

