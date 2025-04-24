Stocks Extend Gains After Trump Says "They" Are Having Meetings With China

US equities extended their gains after President Trump told reporters that US was having daily ongoing talks with China.

"Well, they had a meeting this morning... we may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we've been meeting with China."

Trump added, when asked for more details:

"...it doesn't really matter who 'they' are."

REPORTER: Can you clarify with whom the U.S. is speaking with China? They're saying it's fake news that trade talks are happening.@POTUS: "Well, they had a meeting this morning... we may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we've been meeting with China." pic.twitter.com/99HGQIsCHf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 24, 2025

This lifted Nasdaq to a 2.5% gain on the day...

The S&P is at a key technical resistance level once again...

...and has rallied above the first CTA buy trigger:

Short term: 5595

Med term: 5775

Long term: 5479

If it closes here, we could start seeing cascade of chasing higher.

How long until China denies... again?