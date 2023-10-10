Stocks Extend Post-Terror-Attack Gains; Oil, Bonds, & Gold Flat

With bond traders coming back to work after yesterday's Columbus Day market closure, yields actually ended practically unchanged on the day (from where futures-implied levels closed yesterday)...

But since Friday's cash close, yields are significantly lower (10-14bps lower)...

With 2Y Yields back below 5.00% for the first time in almost a month...

And rate-change expectations have pushed lower after yesterday's dovish FedSpeak from Jefferson and Daly...

Equity markets trod water overnight and then took off again at the cash open with Small Caps leading the charge. Around 1300ET the market took a dive as headlines hit of a second carrier group being sent to Israel and also a very ugly 3Y auction which ratcheted equities lower. Things stabilized a bit but then selling pressure hit in the last few minutes...

Mostly thanks to another big short squeeze...

0-DTE traders aggressively faded today's rally...

For context, the Nasdaq and Small Caps are up over 4% from Friday's post-payrolls lows..

Energy stocks are the best since Friday's close and Banks the worst, but all sectors are green...

Nasdaq Composite topped its 50- and 100-DMA but was unable to hold them today...

VIX was squeezed back to a 16 handle

The dollar continued its recent leak lower - back at one week lows...

Bitcoin pushed back lower today after an overnight bounce, back to payrolls lows...

Oil prices were modestly lower from yesterday's surge higher after Israeli attack with WTI holding above $85...

Gold was basically flat on the day holding post-payrolls gains...

Finally, two interesting regime shifts.

Tighter financial conditions suggest stocks should be considerably lower...

...and the decline in reverse repo utilization (and reserves at The Fed) suggest the S&P should be notably higher...

...perhaps the former tightening is ruining the flow from the latter's shrinkage and pushing them into Bills not Big Tech.