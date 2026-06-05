"Stocks Should Go Up, Not Down": Trump Rages At Market Reaction To 'Great' Jobs Report

Global capital markets are a mess following this morning's hotter than expected rise in US employment.

Nasdaq is down 2%...

Yields are spiking dramatically...

The dollar is rampaging higher...

And Gold (and bitcoin) are getting clubbed like a baby seal...

All of which prompted President Trump to exclaim that "stocks should go up, not down" on the back of a strong jobs report:

It appears the President has not been watching for the last couple of decades as The Fed has become a mainstay and 'good' news removes their pillar of support...

...meaning 'bad' news for stocks.