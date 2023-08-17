Storm Hilary Churns In Pacific Forecasted To Hit Southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary formed earlier Wednesday off Mexico's coast in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. It's forecasted to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of Southern California and the US Southwest at the end of the weekend or early next week.

Hillary has sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving west-northwest toward Baja California -- and is 470 miles from Manzanillo, Mexico, around 1100 ET.

Here's the five-day forecast track for the storm:

"It appears that a corridor will open up between a sharp dip in the jet stream along the West Coast and the super-strong heat dome over the central US," FOX Weather hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross said.

Norcross continued, "Tropical moisture from likely-Hilary has a good chance of spreading north in that river of air into the highly populated areas west of the Southern California mountains and the desert areas to the east."

According to Fox Weather, Southern California is expected to receive between 2-3 inches of rain, with some areas getting 3-5 inches.

While the Eastern Pacific hurricane season has been active, over in the Atlantic, it's been quiet: "Historical Lull": Global Major Hurricane Activity Hits Four Decade Low.