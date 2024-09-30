A Strange, Unidentified Smell Made Its Way Across Southern Washington Last Week

Make as many hippie jokes as you'd like, but it appears there is a strange smell making its way across the South of Washington State.

Cowlitz County EMS started receiving 911 calls about the smell around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of last week as it spread through South Kelso, Rose Valley, Kalama, Woodland, and Cumbia County before reaching Portland, a new report from USA Today said.

Cowlitz County said in a statement this weekend: “The source of the odor and what the odor is/was, are still unknown and under investigation."

Leading theories for the smell include “ship, train, highway transportation leak; Scappoose Bio Solids; industry; pipelines; natural gas; Mt St Helens; and ground movement.”

The county's EMS said: “Complaints have varied from unpleasant odors to minor health issues. All agencies continue to work on the situation."

Early reports showed a strange smell was first reported between Vancouver and Kelso. By tracking winds, we can estimate the path that it may have taken, briefly drifting down near Vancouver WA before southerly winds around 4AM would have pushed it back north again. #WAwx #ORwx pic.twitter.com/bU03MbSfM1 — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 25, 2024

The USA Today report said that Cowlitz County reported variable wind conditions until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, pushing the odor from Longview toward Portland.

Several county agencies responded to complaints, coordinating with local and federal authorities to identify the source. The National Weather Service also tracked the odor's path on social media.

“By tracking winds, we can estimate the path that it may have taken, briefly drifting down near Vancouver WA before southerly winds around 4AM would have pushed it back north again," EMS said.

They called the smell “unusually very inconsistent.”

“Descriptions have varied from, similar to natural gas, propane, burning garbage, burning rubber, ammonia, and others. As of this briefing, complaints have varied from unpleasant odors to minor health issues,” they concluded.