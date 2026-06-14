Strategy's New Math: Dilution Equals Accretion?

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

Strategy’s Bitcoin is worth roughly $12 billion less than the company paid for it, yet Michael Saylor’s message last week was simple: “Business is Good.”

But today’s article isn’t really about unrealized losses. It’s about whether Strategy is changing the way it measures shareholder accretion and company performance on the fly — also known as “moving the goalposts”.

As a short seller, I’ve watched innumerable companies “move the goalposts” and try and focus the market on new metrics when old ones aren’t showing the story they want them to anymore. Sometimes, companies outright delete key performance indicators (KPIs) and use new ones.

Strategy has taught investors that the objective was to increase Bitcoin ownership on a per-share basis. The company created “BTC Yield” as a KPI specifically to measure whether capital raises and Bitcoin purchases were benefiting existing shareholders.

Strategy repeatedly argued that traditional accounting metrics were largely irrelevant and that what mattered was how much Bitcoin each share represented. For example, from the Q1 2026 earnings call:

“Our ultimate objective is for our common to outperform Bitcoin by accreting Bitcoin per share…” - Strategy CEO Phong Le “Which should increase the Bitcoin per share in our common stock, which is ultimately our goal…” - Strategy CEO Phong Le “One is Bitcoin per share accretion is our primary goal.” - Strategy CEO Phong Le

These statements leave little room for interpretation. Bitcoin per share isn’t merely one metric among many. It is presented as the central measure of equity performance.

That’s what makes the recent capital raise and bitcoin buy so interesting. According to Strategy’s own website, BTC Yield declined between June 1 and June 8.

Under the framework the company spent years promoting, that’s a problem. If BTC Yield measures whether shareholders are becoming owners of more Bitcoin on a per-share basis, then a decline means the transaction was dilutive to existing shareholders on that metric.

That doesn’t automatically mean the raise was a bad decision. A company can improve liquidity, strengthen its balance sheet, or position itself for future opportunities while still reducing Bitcoin per share in the short term. But it does mean that under Strategy’s own preferred scoreboard, shareholders ended up with less Bitcoin exposure per share after the transaction than before.

Rather than defending the raise on BTC Yield grounds, Saylor now appears to be emphasizing a different framework. His argument is that when both Bitcoin and cash are included, the transaction was accretive. In other words, shareholders may own less Bitcoin per share, but they own more total assets per share.

That not an enormous shift in narrative — not unlike how selling 32 bitcoin wasn’t a huge sale — but it’s a shift nonetheless. For years, the pitch was Bitcoin per share. Now the defense is assets per share.

Critics have noticed the change. One observer on X summarized it this way:

“Changing his own definition after the fact. When BTC Yield goes up, bulls celebrate it as proof of shareholder accretion. When BTC Yield goes down, suddenly we’re supposed to ignore BTC Yield and invent a new metric that includes cash.”

Another pointed out the deeper tension. Saylor spent years building a valuation framework around Bitcoin-per-share growth. Yet when defending the recent raise, he relied on net asset value logic. The problem is that Strategy’s premium has never been justified by the current value of the assets sitting on the balance sheet.

Investors have ostensibly historically paid a premium because they may have believed management could continue growing Bitcoin ownership per share over time. The valuation, to the best of my understanding, rested on future Bitcoin-per-share growth, not a static snapshot of current assets.

That’s why the debate matters. If the relevant metric is Bitcoin per share, then the decline in BTC Yield raises uncomfortable questions about the transaction. If the relevant metric is current net assets per share, then the raise may look defensible, but the rationale for a substantial premium over net asset value becomes harder to explain.

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Saylor appears to be trying to have it both ways. The old framework supports the premium but makes the recent raise look dilutive. The new framework supports the raise but weakens the logic behind the premium. Investors can reasonably prefer either framework, but they should notice when management switches from one to the other.

Saylor is also engaging in what appears to be ticky-tacky doublespeak to explain his actions...

“I told YOU never to sell $BTC.

I never said the COMPANY wouldn’t sell $BTC .”



That’s how Saylor responded to the question about selling 32 $BTC pic.twitter.com/vn7o1DqKP1 — newry | 𝔽rAI (@NeWry24) June 13, 2026

The real issue isn’t whether the weekend raise was good or bad. It’s whether the company is still using the same definition of shareholder accretion that it spent years teaching investors to use. When BTC Yield was rising, Strategy told shareholders that Bitcoin per share was the metric that mattered most. Now that BTC Yield has fallen, Saylor is increasingly talking about total assets per share instead. Investors should decide for themselves whether that’s an evolution in thinking or simply moving the goalposts. And Saylor better hope bitcoin doesn’t keep crashing.

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