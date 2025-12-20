print-icon
print-icon

Substation Fire Knocks Out Power Across Parts Of San Francisco

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric substation in San Francisco sparked widespread power outages across areas of the northern half of the city, from the Richmond and Sunset districts through Haight-Ashbury and into the downtown area.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a PG&E substation on 8th and Mission Street on Saturday evening. The latest data from Poweroutage.US says about 125,000 customers are without power.

Waymos paralyzed.

Not the first time. 

Officials have yet to say what sparked the substation fire.

*Developing...

Loading recommendations...