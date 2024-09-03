Super Micro Anticipates No Material Changes In 2024 Form 10-K After Delay & Hindenburg Short Report

Server-maker Super Micro Computer, which has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI euphoria over the past two years, wrote in a filing Friday that its delayed 2024 Form 10-K will not contain material changes to results from its fiscal year and quarter ended June 30, which were reported in early August.

"Based upon the work done to date, the Company does not anticipate the 2024 Form 10-K will contain any material changes to its results for the fiscal year and quarter ended June 30, 2024, that were announced in the Company's press release dated August 6, 2024," SMCI wrote in a filing.

SMCI noted in the filing that the review of financial controls comes "in response to information that was brought to the attention" of its audit committee.

Troubles emerged for the computer server maker on August 6 after the company reported second-quarter earnings results that missed revenue and profit estimates tracked by Bloomberg. The company's sliding profit margins outweighed its rosy sales outlook, which was billions above Wall Street estimates, and the 10-1 reverse stock split announcement.

Last Tuesday, short-seller Hindenburg Research, known most recently for its long-standing feud with Adani Enterprises, published a short report on SMCI, alleging the semiconductor/server company engaged in accounting manipulation and self-dealing among family members.

Then one day later, one Wednesday, SMCI announced it would delay its 10-K filing for FY 2024...

"Additional time is needed for SMCI's management to complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of June 30, 2024," a filing from the company read.

In markets, SMCI shares have plunged as much as 36% since the dismal earnings report on August 6. Shares peaked around $1,118 in mid-March and have tumbled into a nasty bear market of -63% since then. Following Friday's filing, shares gained about 2% in after-hours trading.

SMCI was one of the most popular AI trades this year. Shares have nearly round-tripped the lows from the start of the year. For retail traders who bought the top, thank you for playing Wall Street's AI pump-and-dump game.