Exxon Wins Big As Supreme Court Revives Cuba Seizure Case

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Exxon Mobil can move forward with its lawsuit against Cuban state-owned oil companies over assets seized after Fidel Castro came to power, reopening a dispute tied to Cuba’s 1960 nationalizations, according to CNN.

The 6-3 decision comes as President Donald Trump has taken a more aggressive stance toward Havana.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority, with the Court’s liberal justices dissenting.

CNN writes that the ruling is part of a broader wave of legal and political pressure on Cuba. In May, the Trump administration indicted former Cuban leader Raúl Castro over his alleged role in the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft that killed four people, including three Americans. Trump has also floated military action, saying in March he might have the “honor of taking Cuba.”

Exxon’s case centers on property seized in 1960 and a 1996 law that allows US nationals to sue over confiscated Cuban assets in American courts. Before the revolution, Standard Oil—later Exxon Mobil—operated a refinery, product terminals and 117 service stations in Cuba, all of which were nationalized by Castro’s government.

A US commission in 1969 valued Standard Oil’s losses at nearly $72 million. With interest and Exxon’s request for treble damages, the total exposure could reach into the hundreds of millions.

The legal fight turned on whether the 1996 Cuba law overrides another federal statute that generally shields foreign governments from lawsuits in US courts. Exxon argued Congress created a clear exception for claims involving seized Cuban property, while the Cuban companies said sovereign immunity should still apply.

The Trump administration backed Exxon, telling the Court that “The United States has compelling foreign-policy interests in ensuring that US nationals whose assets were illegally expropriated by Fidel Castro’s communist regime receive recompense and in preventing the Cuban government from further benefiting from its wrongdoing.”

Lower courts were divided, and the DC Circuit had previously ruled against Exxon. The Supreme Court’s decision now clears the way for the lawsuit to proceed.