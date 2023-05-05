Take Care Of America First! We're Sending Mountains Of Money Overseas But Our Own Communities Are Dying

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream,

Why do our politicians insist on showering other countries with money when our own communities are degenerating into rotting, decaying hellholes right in front of our eyes?

We just learned that the Biden administration has decided to give Ukraine another 300 million dollar aid package. That is on top of the several dozen other aid packages that have already been announced. Of course the Ukrainians are not the only ones that are receiving our hard-earned tax dollars. In 2020, the U.S. gave “foreign aid” to 157 different countries. That is madness!

We are 31 trillion dollars in debt and our cities are rapidly decaying but we are handing our prizes to almost everyone else in the world as if we were Willy Wonka.

On Tuesday, Mike Cernovich posted something on Twitter that really made me think…

First time I flew back from an international flight (1999) was good to be back. In 2015, saw what a dump the US was becoming. It’s hard to travel now as once you return, it’s bleak and dystopian here. We live in security state with crumbling infrastructure. Worst of all worlds.

I can’t argue with that.

Just look at Gary, Indiana. Once upon a time it was an extremely prosperous industrial community, but now it has become “a semi-apocalyptic shell of its former self”…

Not even an hour’s drive southeast from the center of Chicago sits Gary, Indiana, a semi-apocalyptic shell of its former self. Originally founded in 1906, Gary, Indiana wasn’t always the way it is now. During the middle of the 20th century, Gary was a booming steel town and a hub for the United States Steel Corporation. Domestic steel workers and newly-arrived immigrants flocked to the city for its economic opportunity, and during the 50’s and 60’s, Gary was thriving enough to rival other major industrial hubs like Chicago and Detroit. So how did this once-thriving center of industry collapse into the semi-abandoned “Murder Capital of America?”

Why can’t something be done to revitalize Gary?

Of course there are hundreds of other cities all over the nation that are falling apart, and that includes our capital city.

Several decades ago, Washington D.C. was a really nice place. But now the infrastructure is falling to pieces, there are homeless encampments all over the place, and crime is out of control.

In fact, it is being reported that carjackings in the city have been skyrocketing over the past five years…

Carjackings in Washington D.C. continue to skyrocket in line with a five-year trend that has the local police chief Robert Contee lamenting that crimes are happing “at a pace that I have not seen in my 30-plus year career here with the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Needless to say, crime has been rising all over the U.S., and many of those crimes never get solved.

Today, only about half of all murders in our country actually get solved, and that ranks us dead last in the entire industrialized world…

The true toll of crime in Chicago has been revealed, after figures showed just one third of murders are solved in the Windy City. That statistic, shared by NPR, showed that the vast majority of homicides in the Illinois city did not get cleared between 2016 and 2020. It sits below the national average for murders cleared – 50 percent. That statistic in itself is cause for embarrassment, with the United States’ having the lowest murder clearance rate of any industrialized country.

That is just pathetic.

Much of the crime that we are experiencing is being fueled by the greatest drug crisis in the entire history of our country.

Thanks to all of the fentanyl that is coming over our wide open borders, hordes of addicts endlessly wander our city streets like zombies…

In Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and other big cities, the sight of homeless people collapsed on sidewalks, puffing fentanyl smoke and lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering have become all too common.

And just when you think that it can’t get any worse, somehow this crisis goes to an entirely new level.

For example, the number of drug-related deaths in San Francisco actually increased by 41 percent during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year…

San Francisco saw a staggering 41 percent surge in the number of drug-related deaths in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same time last year, as fentanyl ravaged the city’s homeless population.

San Francisco is one of our wealthiest and most prosperous cities.

But now the drug crisis in the city is so bad that retailers are pulling out at a frightening pace. Nordstrom just became the latest major chain to announce that they are leaving…

Nordstrom is planning to close both of its Downtown San Francisco stores, choosing not to renew its lease obligations at its location in the Westfield Mall. It will also close a second nearby Downtown Nordstrom Rack. The retailer confirmed the closures on Tuesday. In an email to employees, the company’s chief stores officer wrote that “the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market have changed dramatically over the past several years, impacting customer foot traffic to our stores and our ability to operate successfully.”

I can definitely understand why retailers are pulling out of cities such as San Francisco, Portland and Chicago.

But as the fentanyl crisis spreads, it won’t be too long before similar conditions are present in virtually all of our major cities.

According to Millennium Health, there was a “ninefold rise in fentanyl use in the western US between 2019 and 2022″…

Millennium Health, which processes drug tests nationwide, recently told DailyMail.com that it’s researchers had detected a ninefold rise in fentanyl use in the western US between 2019 and 2022.

A lot of people think that I am exaggerating when I say that we are in the midst of the worst drug crisis in U.S. history.

But I am not exaggerating one bit.

So why are we sending so much money overseas when it is desperately needed here at home?

Enough is enough.

Just a few hours ago, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted the best message that I have seen from a politician in a very long time. I have reproduced the entire message below, because it is certainly worth reading the entire thing…

Every American should understand our situation as it stands right now. You’ve all been trained to be loyal to political party’s just like you are loyal to a sports team, but for our country’s very own survival, you must put down your mascot and see things clearly. We are in $31 Trillion dollars in debt bc of the politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now, and these same politicians want a clean debt ceiling increase with no strings attached so they can just keep insanely spending your hard earned tax dollars until we fully collapse. We are on the brink of nuclear world war from our involvement in the Ukraine/Russia war because of the politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now, and the top guy in the “free press” got fired for talking about it because the owners of the media company support defending Ukraine’s border and talked to Ukraine’s president about it. Our border is out of our control and invaded daily by thousands of people and deadly drugs because of the politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now, but your being told by everyone that Ukraine’s border is the only border we must defend. Big corporate banks backed by the Treasury are swallowing smaller banks in terrifying speed while these same politicians aligned with others, who have financial interests, are moving America along with the world to digital currency. At the same time America is being converted to electric vehicles by the same politicians and their financially invested friends, not because of consumer demand or bc electric vehicle batteries are American made and good for the environment bc they’re not. When everything is digital and electric will Americans still blindly trust those same old politicians who wave their beloved political mascot as they hold the full power to turn off your bank account and power to drive and re-charge and censor your ability to even speak about it, if you go against the current thing? Corporate Communism is a very real threat to individual freedoms and independence and America is nearly fully controlled by it because of the same old politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now. So while they are failing America by putting you $31 Trillion in debt and now arrogantly demanding another debt ceiling increase while pretending to care about our border security while our BPA are overwhelmed with over 22,000 border apprehensions and countless gotaways in the past 3 days, and Title 42 will be lifted May 11th which will open our floodgates, they are drooling with bloodlust for their precious war against nuclear Russia in Ukraine “defending democracy” instead of responsibly brokering a peace deal between the two countries and using our military to defend our own border that is heavily controlled by the cartels. And the President of the United States family has been involved in money laundering in exchange for influence at the highest level of our government with his son at the head of the criminal enterprise running the show while also involved in human sex trafficking, and literally everyone in Washington has known for years, but now some of us hold the proof in our hands, but the power to prosecute lies with the complicit DOJ whose alliance lies with the same old politicians from both parties, who have held power for decades, and hold power right now. I won’t participate or go along to get along. Washington has nothing to offer me, and clearly Washington has nothing to offer the American people either.

She is right.

We are on a road that leads to national suicide, but most Americans keep voting for the same corrupt politicians from both parties over and over again.

As you watch what is going on in Washington, it should sicken you.

They don’t care about us, and they certainly don’t care about our future.

And if we stay on the path that we are currently on, America isn’t going to have one.

