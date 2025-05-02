Take-Two Plunges After Delaying Grand Theft Auto VI

Take-Two's wholly owned label, Rockstar Games, waited until the end of the week to disappoint global gamers—at least they didn't wait until Friday evening to announce yet another delay for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Take-Two released an 8-K filing just moments ago, embedded with a press release that specified Rockstar is now planning to release the video game that normalizes violent crime for May 26, 2026, pushed out from Fall of 2025.

GTA 5 has been delayed before...

Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick wrote in the press release:

"We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations. "While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence. As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders."

News of the delay comes one day after technology news website Engadget reported that Xbox consoles and video games will experience price hikes. The average price for a AAA-rated game could soon be north of $80, if not $100. Read... "Grand Theft Auto VI Priced at $100?" This Gaming Analyst Believes So.".

Since the first GTA was released in 1997, the video game industry has been in a deflationary death spiral, with costs to develop games rising while retail prices crater.

GTA fans will have to wait another year, meaning the gap since GTA 5 debuted will exceed 13 years.

Take-Two's premarket losses are around 10% in New York. If losses are sustained through the cash session, this will mark the largest down day since November 8, 2022.

Take-Two really knows how to disappoint gamers.